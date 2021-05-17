The large screen is attached to the top of the Movie Mill. Photo supplied by Len Binning, Movie Mill.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Now this will be be a cool throwback to the old days of watching movies in your car!

Theatres across the province have been closed for months now due to COVID-19 restrictions, however the Movie Mill in Lethbridge has decided to go a little retro.

A regular drive-in is being planned outside the theatre along Mayor Magrath Drive with hopes of showing films on a large outdoor screen throughout the summer.

Owner-Operator Len Binning says this is something he’s been working on for a while.

“We have a fantastic opportunity over our entrance. We have a little better than a 32 foot-wide space that we’ve covered with a screen canvas. It’s now become a drive-in screen. We have an FM transmitter for fabulous sound in our parking lot. We can accommodate about 100 cars,” says Binning.

You can check the Movie Mill Facebook page for updated information on shows, pricing, and dates.

Binning says they’ve been given approval from Alberta Health Services.

As cool as an old fashioned drive-in movie theatre sound, patrons will still have to follow a number of COVID-19 health guidelines in place. Binning says that means staying in your vehicle, no watching in the back of a pick-up truck, and no convertible vehicles are allowed. He notes hopefully that will all change in the weeks to comes.

“For the first initial weeks you just have to sit in your car and enjoy and watch the show and really take a step back in time,” said Binning.

The plan is to show a variety of flicks over the summer months, eventually going from just weekends to some weekdays too.

And don’t worry about your snacks. You’ll be able to order popcorn and drinks online and staff will bring those directly to your vehicle!