LETHBRIDGE, AB – Battery-powered e-scooters will be coming to Lethbridge as part of a fun new pilot project.

The City will be testing out whether the short-term rental service could be viable here to provide an exciting, low impact mode of transportation.

“It can help achieve a sustainable transportation system, an efficient and effective integrated transportation network and increase opportunities to access transit,” City of Lethbridge Transportation Engineer, Adam St. Amant, pointed out in a news release.

Users would locate, pay for and unlock the e-scooter using a smartphone app, which can then be ridden in designated areas and parked nearby when you’re done.

The two most prominent service providers, Bird Canada and Lime Technology, say Lethbridge is desirable with our proximity to Calgary, a younger than average population and multiple post-secondaries.

Timelines for the e-scooter pilot project are still being determined.