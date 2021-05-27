The scenic views along the popular Bear's Hump Trail. Photo credit to MyWaterton.ca

WATERTON PARK, AB – If the mountains are calling your name this summer, Waterton might be a great place to spend some time this season.

The national park southwest of Lethbridge is all ready to welcome visitors back with the warmer weather, but you’re being reminded of a few important rules.

First of all, plan ahead. There’s plenty of info on the Waterton website about what’s open, what to expect and any construction projects.

Visitors should also be aware of travel restrictions and public health measures too.

You’re encouraged, as well, to make plans that fit with your experience level and pack extra hygiene supplies, like masks and sanitizer.

Parks Canada adds that both the Akamina Parkway and Red Rock Canyon are open for vehicles after re-construction from the 2017 Kenow wildfire and annual winter closures.

If you plan to do some hiking, Waterton Lakes National Park is a great spot this summer with more than has 200 km of hiking trails available. While some trails can be busy, Parks Canada says hidden gems include the scenic Lakeshore trail, the Wishbone trail, and Bellevue trail (one of the best spots for wildflower viewing).

Here’s a little tidbit about Waterton you may not know. It’s Canada’s 4th national park and was protected way back in 1895.