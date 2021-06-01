The Last Chance Cat Ranch posted multiple pictures of its facility on Facebook to prove that its space and animals are well cared for. (Photo credit to Last Chance Cat Ranch)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – No actions have been taken against the Last Chance Cat Ranch following one resident’s complaints about the facility.

Last Wednesday (May 26), City Council’s Community Safety Standing Policy Committee heard from a concerned resident who lives near the local cat rescue. They said the property is hoarding over 100 cats, the animals there are sick and the property is in poor living condition.

The Last Chance Cat Ranch refuted all those claims in a Facebook post, though, saying there are only about 30 cats right now, they’re all well taken care of and the property is cleaned on a daily basis.

In a news release, Committee Chair Ryan Parker says if they were going to take any actions, all stakeholders would have a chance to be heard, but no changes are required at this time.