Councillor Rob Miyashiro to seek nomination as Lethbridge East NDP candidate

LETHBRIDGE, AB – An outgoing member of Lethbridge City Council has his sights set on the Alberta Legislature.

Rob Miyashiro announced Monday he’ll be seeking nomination as the Lethbridge East NDP candidate for the next provincial election.

He’s currently the Executive Director of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization and has served two terms on City Council dating back to 2013.

Miyashiro says as a municipal leader, he’s worked with PC governments, the NDP government and the UCP government. He says “it’s clear to me that Rachel Notley has the best vision and the best approach to governing.”

While a provincial election hasn’t been called in Alberta, it’s scheduled to be held between March 1st and May 31st, 2023.