Alberta reports highest daily tally of new COVID cases since May 13

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta has set another fourth-wave record when it comes to new cases of COVID-19.

Data released Wednesday shows 1,315 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Aug. 31 which is the highest daily tally since May 13.

Of those new COVID cases, 71 percent involve unvaccinated Albertans.

There were 12,141 tests done on Tuesday – good for a provincial positivity rate of about 10.8 percent – and on par with percentages seen over the past week.

There were also eight deaths on Tuesday with two of them in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.

Locally, an additional 15 people tested positive for COVID in Lethbridge but with 19 recoveries, the number of active cases dropped by 4 to 195.

Cardston County though is seeing a spike with active cases more than doubling over the past seven days going from 59 on Aug. 24 to 124 one week later, on Aug. 31.

There are several outbreaks in that municipality including the Cardston Health Centre, Chinook Lodge and Good Samaritan Society – Lee Crest.