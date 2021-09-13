Monday, September 13, 2021
Pregnant women urged to get COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”

By Tina Karst
Credit to Pixabay
EDMONTON, AB – It’s strongly recommended that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Alberta Health Services says in August alone, six pregnant women in this province were admitted to ICU because of the virus.

Officials say all of them were unimmunized and that COVID-19 had severe impacts on the health of the parent and child.

Five of the six cases were also pre-term births as early as 29 weeks.

To put it into context, AHS says only seven pregnant women were admitted to ICU for COVID-19 during the entire first year of the pandemic.

AHS says COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant, is high infectious and pregnant individuals are at a higher risk of getting very sick.

Women trying to get pregnant or who have recently delivered are also encouraged to get both doses.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

