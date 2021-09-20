Alberta registry offices now providing vaccination proof cards

EDMONTON, AB – If you need a copy of your proof of COVID vaccination, you can now get that at any registry office in the province.

The Alberta government launched its vaccine passport initiative, referred to as the Restrictions Exemption Program, on Monday.

Over the weekend, Albertans we’re able to go online and print off, or screen shot, a downloadable proof of vaccination card to show at businesses or to get into events which are taking part in the program.

The aim is to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Starting Sept. 21, Albertans will be able to visit a local registry agent to request a printed version of their vaccination card at no cost. They will need to provide the month and year of any dose of vaccination, their Alberta Personal Health Number and their date of birth.

Service Alberta Minister, Nate Glubish says it’s about making this as easy for people as possible. “That’s why we are working with registry agents across the province to help Albertans get a printed copy of their vaccination records, at no cost, which they can use immediately,” said Glubish in a news release.

As of now, eligible businesses and events must either implement the Restrictions Exemption Program requiring proof of vaccination, a privately paid negative COVID-19 test result or a valid medical exemption letter from a physician or nurse practitioner to continue operating as usual, or adhere to all public health measures now in effect.