Monday, February 7, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Closures begin on Uplands Boulevard North

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(Supplied, Vista Radio)
- Advertisement -

Uplands Boulevard North is closed between Blackwolf Boulevard North and Kodiak Boulevard North so city crews can work on a series of sanitary and storm manhole repairs.

The city says the closure will impact 12 stops on Lethbridge Transit route 60, so transit riders are being asked to call 311 during business hours for any concerns.

Weather permitting, the work on the stretch of road will wrap up by end of day February 14th. Drivers are being asked to follow all posted detour signs in the area, and lower speeds while in the construction zone.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUPDATE: Ottawa declares state of emergency to deal with Freedom Convoy demonstrators
My Lethbridge Now Staff
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Closures begin on Uplands Boulevard North

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
Uplands Boulevard North is closed between Blackwolf Boulevard North and Kodiak Boulevard North so city crews can work on a series of sanitary and...

UPDATE: Ottawa declares state of emergency to deal with Freedom Convoy demonstrators

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
Ottawa has declared a state of emergency to deal with the protesters that have been in the city for ten days. A brief statement read...

Ottawa Police issue tickets, tow vehicles as Freedom Convoy protest continues for tenth day

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
Ottawa Police say they had a disruptive Saturday night issuing 450 tickets since Saturday morning. Police say protesters demonstrated, “extremely disruptive and unlawful behaviour, which...

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates Platinum Jubilee Sunday, expresses desire Camilla be known as Queen...

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
Queen Elizabeth II is marking 70 years on the throne.  The 95-year-old is the longest-reigning monarch of the Commonwealth. In her remarks on Saturday, the...

Pierre Poilievre announces bid for Conservative leadership

My Lethbridge Now Staff -
An Ontario MP has launched a bid for the leader of the Conservative Party. Pierre Poilievre made the announcement in a video on Twitter Saturday...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win