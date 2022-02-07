Closures begin on Uplands Boulevard North

Uplands Boulevard North is closed between Blackwolf Boulevard North and Kodiak Boulevard North so city crews can work on a series of sanitary and storm manhole repairs.

The city says the closure will impact 12 stops on Lethbridge Transit route 60, so transit riders are being asked to call 311 during business hours for any concerns.

Weather permitting, the work on the stretch of road will wrap up by end of day February 14th. Drivers are being asked to follow all posted detour signs in the area, and lower speeds while in the construction zone.