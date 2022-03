- Advertisement -

The Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department will be temporarily closed from 5 p.m. February 22 to 8 a.m. February 23 as it will be without on-site physician coverage.

Alberta Health Services says this is a temporary measure and is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time. EMS calls will be re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.