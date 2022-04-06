Lethbridge Legion to commemorate the 105th Anniversary of Vimy Ridge

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch will hold a short ceremony at the Lethbridge Cenotaph to mark the 105th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. It is open to the public and begins at 11:00 am with the laying of a wreath.

The event will kick off with a brief ceremony at the cenotaph, followed by a chance to gather and socialize at the branch located at 324 Mayor Magrath Drive South “It’s a privilege for me to extend to all veterans to offer a free meal and camaraderie back at the Legion to gather after the ceremony,” says Paul Brundige, President of the General Stewart branch. Veterans must pre-register by noon on April 8 by contacting the Legion by email legionmanager@shaw.ca or by calling 403 327 6644 and leave a name and phone number to confirm attendance. Veterans attending the lunch do not need to be Legion members.

A Vimy Ridge display is currently set up at the branch for viewing by the public during the week. “We are thankful to the City of Lethbridge Galt Museum and Archives in providing the display. This is a great way for the public to learn about the battle while stopping in for a meal at the legion.” says Glenn Miller who was guest curator for the display for the 100th Anniversary.



The Battle of Vimy Ridge started April 9, 1917 and was the first time that Canadians from coast to coast fought in a battle together against a common enemy. It is considered by many to be a turning point for our country and the beginning of Canada’s march towards nationhood.