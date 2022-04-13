Hurricanes set to battle Oil Kings in WHL Playoffs

- Advertisement -

For the first time in team history, the Lethbridge Hurricanes face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL playoffs, with game one taking place in the capital on April 21st.

The two teams faced off eight times during the regular season, with the Central Division Champion Oil Kings walking away with the win on six occasions, but the Hurricanes won the last contest in their regular season series by a 5-1 score line.

Individual tickets for home games go on sale 10am, Thursday, April 21st at www.enmaxcentre.ca.

First round playoffs schedule

Game 1 – Lethbridge @ Edmonton – Thursday, April 21st, 7pm – Rogers Place

Game 2 – Lethbridge @ Edmonton – Saturday, April 23rd, 7pm – Rogers Place

Game 3 – Edmonton @ Lethbridge – Tuesday, April 26th, 7pm – ENMAX Centre

Game 4 – Edmonton @ Lethbridge – Thursday, April 28th, 7pm – ENMAX Centre

*Game 5 – Lethbridge @ Edmonton – Saturday, April 30th, 2pm – Rogers Place

*Game 6 – Edmonton @ Lethbridge – Sunday, May 1st, 7pm – ENMAX Centre

*Game 7 – Lethbridge @ Edmonton – TBD May 3rd or 4th, 7pm – Rogers Place

* if necessary