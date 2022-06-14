- Advertisement -

It may come as a surprise, but the rain that fell on Monday in and around Lethbridge didn’t even scratch the surface when it comes to the wettest June 13th in recorded history.

The 27.5 mm recorded by Environment Canada fell dramatically short of the 61.7 mm of precipitation recorded in 1981. However, according to Environment Canada’s historical data, the precipitation that fell Monday is greater than the last five June 13th combined, with a total of 24.8 mm falling between 2017 and 2021.

However, if similar amounts of rain falls on Tuesday, the total precipitation record for June 14th could be in play, with a recorded high of 22 mm in 2006 currently the record.