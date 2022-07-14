- Advertisement -

Lethbridge police say an employee at Lethbridge Legal Guidance has sustained life threatening injuries after being taken hostage in downtown Lethbridge.

A woman has been taken into custody following the incident on the afternoon of July 14. The woman who sustained injuries was held hostage inside the office, according to Lethbridge Police Service.

“While there is no longer an ongoing threat to public safety, all members of the public are directed to stay away from the area while the investigation is underway,” reads a news release from LPS.

At around 3 p.m., Police went into the office with its tactical unit. Multiple bangs were heard after they entered and an ambulance arrived shortly after to transport the injured.

Police say more information will be released when possible.