The Milk River Health Centre’s emergency room will be closed overnight temporarily due to staff shortages. It will be closed Monday to Thursday between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. from Oct. 17 to Nov. 11, according to Alberta Health Services.

The emergency room will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open overnight on weekends.

“This is a temporary measure due to lack of physician coverage and AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a news release from AHS. “Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents.”

EMS calls will be rerouted to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, 87 km away. Patients can still access emergency rooms in Lethbridge and Raymond.

“We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time,” AHS says.