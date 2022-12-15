Lethbridge will be marketed as a destination for Canadians and tourists from abroad using augmented and virtual reality. A federal grant will support the Lethbridge Lodging Association (LLA) in a new initiative to showcase local, regional and Indigneous tourism experiences. The $207,350 come from the PrairesCan’s Tourism Relief Fund and will enable the development of an augmented reality map of Lethbridge and surrounding areas. The money will also go towards creating virtual reality tours, which will show off 55 attractions and experiences.

“LLA believes in the strength of Lethbridge attractions and experiences and the value of regional attractions to increase overnight stays in Lethbridge, making it the hub for visitation,” said Sacha Johnson, president of the Lethbridge Lodging Association. “This innovative approach will harness all of our collective tourism power by engaging all tourism stakeholders, extending the ability of all to market Lethbridge and region by creating tourism ambassadors, and positioning the region as innovative as user experience is enhanced in a way that is game changing.”

The map and tours will showcase things like museums, natural attractions, entertainment and art venues. Participating organizations will be trained in using the virtual reality tools to ensure they are ambassadors across the region, according to LLA.

“As a vital partner in the local and regional tourism industry, I’m excited to see the Lethbridge Lodging Association pursue innovative ways to attract regional, domestic and international visitors to our community. I want to thank the Federal Government for their investment in this initiative that will help create new ways to showcase Lethbridge to the rest of the world,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen.