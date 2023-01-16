Charities in southwestern Alberta can apply for the spring round of Community Foundation grant funding. The foundation will distribute $550,000 through two calls for applications for its largest grant, the Community Priorities fund. Applications for this round are due by March 15.

The Henry S. Varley fund for Rural Life supports projects from community organizations committed to sustaining a high quality of life throughout rural Southwestern Alberta. The program will give out $200,000 this year. Applications are also due on March 15.

The Youth in Action grant aims to empower youth by encouraging collaboration on projects that will positively impact the community. Projects funded by the grant must be organized by groups or individuals 25 years or younger in collaboration with a charity or school. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28.

“We know that our charitable sector is facing a lot of challenges right now,” said executive director Charleen Davidson. “We are very happy to be able to help address some of those challenges and proud to remain a permanent source of financial support to our community. We thank the many donors for their continued generous support of the community through our work.”

A free grant information session will be held on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom and anyone who wants to register can rsvp to [email protected].