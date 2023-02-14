The city has placed 4,000 red flags on the grounds of city hall to commemorate and bring awareness to the estimated number of Indigenous women and girls who are missing. Walks are held in many Canadian cities on Valentines Day in memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women, including in Lethbridge.

A small group gathered in front of city hall and marched through downtown around noon on Feb. 14.

“Indigenous peoples, First Nations, Metis and Inuit people of this country — their lives matter and we want the community to remember when people come out and say ‘hey our loved ones are missing,’ to look at them as a human being and say ‘Ok, we care. We are going to listen and we are going to help you find your loved one. We are going to go look out and see what is going on. We are going to let the people know that their lives matter and they deserve dignity, justice and respect,’” says Tseten Drawu, who organized the march.

According to the National Inquiry of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, there are 1,724 confirmed deaths, but the actual number is estimated to be closer to 4,000

“The flags are certainly a conversation starter and an impactful way to bring this hard and complex issue into everyday discussions of those who see it and pass by,” says Charlene Bruised Head Mountain Horse, Indigenous relations advisor with the city. “The more we talk and help to share knowledge about the realities Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people face, the more understanding we can achieve in our community.”

October 4 each year is also proclaimed as Sisters in Spirit Day, which is meant to raise awareness of issues like the disparity of deaths the Indigenous community experiences.

“Displays like the one at City Hall today show the City has an ongoing commitment to supporting and valuing the issues that face many in our community, while acknowledging there is always more work to be done,” says councillor Belinda Crowson.