The Milk River emergency room is facing another closure. It was closed overnight on Feb. 14 and will be closed all day Feb. 16. Alberta Health Services says the department is set to be open again on the morning on Feb. 17.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from AHS. “AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

Emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and Raymond during the closure.

The emergency department has seen many closures, including being closed for the past three weekends. AHS says they are caused by a lack of physician coverage.