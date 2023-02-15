There will be two separate walks in Lethbridge next week to raise funds as part of the annual Coldest Night of the Year campaign. The national event raises money for local charities serving people experiencing homelessness and hunger. There will be a walk downtown organized by Streets Alive on Feb. 25, as well as one at Henderson Lake, which is organized by Woods Homes.

“This is our first year of doing coldest night in Lethbridge and all the funds raised go to support our youth shelter called The Core in Lethbridge and these funds are really crucial in supporting our youth are experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness and all the funds raised will stay in Lethbridge and go directly to this program.” said Dacey Copper, event and corporate partnerships officers for Woods Homes.

Woods Home has set a fundraising goal of $20,000 — as of Feb. 15, just over $2,100 was raised.

“The direct impact will allow for youth to have a place to go, be able to wash their clothes, get something to eat, get some warm clothing if they need to,” Cooper said, adding The Core provides security and shelter for youth. “If people would like to help us and support us in donating to the cause, we would really appreciate if they did register for the walk and join us because they will be surrounded by stories of impact and be a part of a national movement, as well as they can go directly online and donate directly to the organization, a particular team or if they want a support a specific walker.”

The Streets Alive walk has raised just over $15,000 of its $70,000 goal. Both walks will have a 2km and a 5km route and registration will start at 4:00 p.m. Anyone who wants to take part can register online.