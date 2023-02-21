The City of Lethbridge activated Phase One Snow routes Sunday morning, which means residents who are parked on the street in these areas needing to move their vehicles by 11:00 a.m. Monday. Any vehicles which aren’t moved from these routes will face fines after the city announced as of February 1st they would be enforcing these temporary restrictions with tickets. Before the beginning of the month, the city handed out around 1,500 courtesy reminders to vehicles that remained parked on the streets during active snow routes.

The temporary parking restrictions help crews safely plow these roads after a recent snowfall. The restrictions will remain in place until the city announces otherwise. Those wondering if they are on a snow route can check by looking at the blue snowflake in the right upper corner of the Snow Route signs around the city.

Residents can also follow where snowplows are working by looking at the snowplow tracking map on the city’s website.