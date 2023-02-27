Two men are facing charges in connection to a stabbing at the Enmax Centre on the weekend. Police were already at the building on Feb. 26 dealing with an unrelated incident, when they were informed by a security guard there had been a stabbing at around 2 p.m.

“Police secured the scene and the victim was transported to hospital by EMS,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “A number of witnesses observed the altercation and police obtained cell phone video. The subjects were quickly identified and it was confirmed they had left the building.”

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries and police say he is in stable condition. The incident was not random and police determined the people involved knew each other.

Two men turned themselves into the Blood Tribe Police Service later the same day in relation to the incident.

Dylan Jeremy Brave Rock, 22, of the Blood Reserve, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Dalton Mark Old Shoes, 22, of Lethbridge, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Both are currently in custody, according to police.