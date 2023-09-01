The harmonization of school and playground zones is officially in effect as of Tuesday, September 5th.

Marking the first day of classes and the harmonization, drivers in the area can expect to see some enforcement around schools as police remind motorists to slow down and drive with extra caution in the new zones which have a 30 kilometre an hour limit from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. 365 days a year.

“With the harmonization, that allows Lethbridge Police, which includes photo radar, to enforce playground zones after the 4:30 p.m. time that was last implemented, so we can at least enforce those speed limits at the 30 km/h up until 9 p.m,” says Sgt. Danny Lomness, whose in charge of the Traffic Response Unit for LPS.

The change to harmonization and the decision to do so, dates back to the 2021 Transportation Safety Plan and helping to increase safety for kids accessing playground equipment during and after school times.

When it comes to safety tips for the first day back at school and drivers on the road, Sgt. Lomness recommends motorists pay attention, take their time, and plan ahead as students aren’t back in those routines of being aware of vehicle traffic, their surroundings, and will be getting back into following the rules.

When it comes to fines in the playground zones, Sgt. Lomness says the fine amounts range on the difference of speed, 10 km/h over the limit is around $100 and so on.

Along with the harmonization, LPS is also reminding drivers to not park on or obstruct any crosswalks and not to park or double park in alleys during drop-off or pick-up. Make sure to watch for school buses, especially when students are getting on and off. According to a release from LPS, there is a bylaw prohibiting school buses from using their stop lights and stop arms, so drivers are to use caution when navigating around buses that may be stopped.