A man previously charged with voyeurism and criminal harassment in Lethbridge is now facing additional charges in connection to incidents involving a teenager and a 54-year-old woman.

Neil David Fox, 32, was charged on Aug. 27 after a 32-year-old woman was followed by a man in a vehicle while out jogging.

Police say they have received complaints from additional victims about Fox after news of the charges was released.

“Further investigation determined that on Aug. 16, 2023 a male in a white truck approached a 15-year-old girl who was riding her bike in the area of the 1700 block of 23 Street North and propositioned her for sex,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “The girl declined and proceeded to ride away but was further followed by the male. Fearful for her safety, she took steps to hide from him until he left the area.”

LPS says there was another report from a 54-year-old woman who said she was approached by a man while sitting on her porch on Aug. 28 who, after a short conversation, exposed his genitals to her.

“Fox was subsequently arrested and further charged with invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment and committing an indecent act. Fox has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to make is next court appearance on Sept. 18,” says LPS.