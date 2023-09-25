A Lethbridge man is facing charges including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of body armor after a traffic stop on Saturday night.

On September 23, around 11:30 p.m., Alberta Sheriffs noticed a vehicle speeding along Metis Trail near Jerry Potts Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

According to Lethbridge Police Service the driver displayed signs of impairment and refused to exit the vehicle. LPS was contacted for some help in the matter and confirmed that the driver was subject to a lifetime firearms and weapons prohibition. Officers had observed a rifle case in plain sight in the vehicle and a further search resulted in the seizure of a loaded rifle with an overcapacity magazine, a second magazine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, balaclava, baton and handcuffs.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old man from Lethbridge, is facing various charges including four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by an offence, and possession of body armer without a valid permit.

The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on September 25.