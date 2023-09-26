Regional fire crews responded to a pair of fires to start the week.

According to the Coalhurst Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire in the County of Lethbridge around 7:20 p.m. Monday, September 25. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they are said to have found a “large mostly involved barn fire” and called for additional crews from regional partners to assist. Forty-three firefighters from the Coalhurst, Nobleford, Picture Butte, and Coaldale departments, along with 14 apparatus, were used to get the fire under control. According to officials, the fire was put out by 12:15 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Before being called for mutual aid at the barn fire, Coaldale and District Emergency Services members responded to a semi on fire on Highway 512 around 6 p.m.