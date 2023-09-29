As residents start packing up their camping gear, the City of Lethbridge Waste & Environment department is reminding residents that old propane tanks should not be put in curbside collection carts.

Hazardous materials, like propane tanks, can pose a serious risk to staff when disposed of incorrectly, like in curbside carts. Any hazardous household waste needs to be disposed of properly by using the designated area at the Waste and Recycling Centre.

With propane tanks, many of these can be refillable and can be returned to participating retailers.

If residents are unsure how to dispose of an item correctly, contact 311 or use waste wizard, which can be found on the city’s website or in the Loop app.