The city wants to make outdoor clean-up easier for Lethbridge residents this fall as they launch the Fall Leaf Collection Program. Starting Tuesday, October 3rd, those in the City of Lethbridge can arrange to pick up their fall leaves by calling 311 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Waste and Environment Collections Manager James Nicholls explains that in the past, some residents have collected between 35 to 50 bags of leaves, showing a real need for the program in the October and November months.

“The fall leaf program allows residents, especially those with that overhang and foliage, to really get rid of those additional items that they can’t handle in the green cart program.”

Nicholls says leaves, and only leaves, will need to be put in paper yard waste bags and placed in their normal waste collection area 24 hours before the scheduled pick up. He emphasized that those who have pick up in a back alleyway need to put their leaf bags out there, and those who have pick up in front of their property will need to place their bags in the area where the property and the sidewalk meet for pick up. Nicholls adds that only paper bags can be used during the program, as the leaves and bags will be composted.

According to the city, “There is no limit on the number of bags that may be set out for collection, but filled paper bags must not exceed a weight limit of 10 kilograms [or 25 pounds] each. Residents can request up to two collections.”

The program will run until November 19th, more information can be found on the City of Lethbridge website.