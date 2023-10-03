Lethbridge city council has approved funding for two different affordable and social housing projects. One, if seen through to completion, would create additional beds for a mens’ addiction recovery program and the other would create 37 affordable housing units for seniors.

The projects were discussed at the economic standing policy committee on Oct.3, before being approved by council the same day. According to city staff, the timeline for approving the funding was rushed to accommodate an Oct. 16 deadline for provincial grant applications.

The municipal money for both projects is conditional, with a requirement each applicant can secure the balance needed to fund the project before the end of 2024.

The city approved $1.2 million to Concept Investment Partners is asking to help purchase and redevelop the old Seasons building at 1730 10 Ave. S. According to city staff, the project would create 50 housing units, 37 of which will be considered affordable by the city’s definition.

The 37 units would be used as affordable housing for seniors for at least 20 years and no operating costs are being asked of the city.

The project is estimated to cost $6.2 million and the remainder of the funds would come from other sources, such as provincial grants.

Council also approved $560,000 to Streets Alive Mission to help with the purchase and redevelopment of a property at 925 15 St. S. The project would create eight two-bedroom units on the second floor and 16 one-bedroom units in a communal living setting on the main floor, for a total of 32 program spaces.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $1.3 million and the remainder of the funds would come from other sources, including the provincial government, donations and/or debt.

The Streets Alive project will require rezoning and public engagement if it moves forward.