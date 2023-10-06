Lethbridge College has received a grant for more than $700,000 to go towards its Spatial Technologies Applied Research and Training (START) Centre.

The $709,202 grant will help to boost the college’s vision of making Alberta a leader in virtual and augmented reality. The grant is part of the Ecosystem Development Partnerships program and is designed to enhance research and innovation within the province by collaborating with various organizations with research, activities and products.

By using virtual and augmented reality, people can train for high-risk situations in a low-risk environment, experience a remote place or location, and achieve empathy by immersing into another person’s perspective.

“Our vision for START is to help position Alberta as a key driver within the XR (extended reality) space, both nationally and globally, resulting in the subsequent creation and growth of companies within the province and the retention of top technical talent,” says Andrew Dunlop, director of applied research operations. “It will also serve companies looking to incorporate spatial technology into their workflows, such as first responders and those working in trades, health care and more.”

The START Centre provides access to state-of-the art equipment, which includes motion capture, an omnidirectional treadmill and a VR (virtual reality) driving simulator.

Mike McCready, START industry liaison and research advisor, says the START Centre serves as a connector, leveraging the strengths of partners to speed up ideas.

“We’re in the next wave of digital transformation,” says McCready. “Connecting to people, places and objects in a spatial manner will make for more authentic and enriching experiences. We strive to help Alberta organizations prepare for this revolution through education, research and consultation. We aren’t responding to these changes – we’re driving opportunities, helping to position Canada as a leader in spatial technologies.”

The team at START is planning to facilitate a province wide XR (extended reality) hackathon next year with the hopes it will connect people in high school, post-secondary and the industry with the goal of promoting XR as a form of career and help increase the talent pool for the province.