Lethbridge residents helped fill the Interfaith Foodbank Society of Lethbridge shelves with pet food during the Forever Friends Pet Services’ first annual Pet Food Drive. The Saturday, October 7th initiative collected 526 pounds of food for the local organization.

Ahead of Saturday’s food drive, Executive Director for the Interfaith Food Bank, Danielle McIntyre, expressed gratitude to Forever Friends for recognizing the struggle many in the community face to meet their own food security needs and those of their pets.

“Pets offer love, companionship, emotional support and help with issues such as loneliness and isolation in addition to encouraging active lifestyles. There is nothing more heartbreaking for a pet owner than the thought of not being able to adequately care for their pets, and we see the struggles that shelters and rescues are experiencing right now. This is a great initiative to help people who are struggling to keep their pets.”

McIntyre adds since March of 2022, the demand for used has been on the rise, and it is not only the Lethbridge organization that has seen this trend, but food banks across the country are seeing record use due to inflation and the rising costs of living.

After the event, Forever Friends Pet Services took to social media to share the results and gratitude.

“We are so thankful to have the opportunity to help pet owners in the community who are struggling with the increasing cost of pet ownership and appreciate the community support.”

Those who donated food on Saturday received a pumpkin in return.