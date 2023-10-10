Fire Prevention week is this week and to help spread the word, the Taber Fire Department is holding an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Residents are invited to the William Ferguson Emergency Services Building from 5 to 7 p.m. and take part in some activities, do truck tours, meet some of the firefighters, and grab a free hot dog.

The event will also be free to attend.

The fire department will also be visiting schools with presentations on the importance of fire safety and prevention. The theme for 2023 is “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU”.