Wednesday, October 11, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

The Taber Fire Department holding an open house as part of Fire Prevention week

By Laura Briggs
(Taber Fire Department Facebook)

Fire Prevention week is this week and to help spread the word, the Taber Fire Department is holding an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 10.  

Residents are invited to the William Ferguson Emergency Services Building from 5 to 7 p.m. and take part in some activities, do truck tours, meet some of the firefighters, and grab a free hot dog.  

The event will also be free to attend.  

The fire department will also be visiting schools with presentations on the importance of fire safety and prevention. The theme for 2023 is “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU”. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win