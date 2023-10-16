Tuesday, October 17, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
News

Lethbridge region unemployment doubles year-over-year in September

By Kass Patterson

The number of people unemployed in the Lethbridge – Medicine Hat economic region dropped slightly in September.

According to Statistics Canada, the region’s unemployment rate last month was 6 per cent, down from the 6.2 per cent reported in August. However, that is double the rate reported in the region in the same month last year.

Across Alberta, the unemployment rate stayed steady at 5.7 per cent. The Red Deer region recorded the highest unemployment rate in September, while the Camrose-Drumheller region reported the lowest.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win