The number of people unemployed in the Lethbridge – Medicine Hat economic region dropped slightly in September.

According to Statistics Canada, the region’s unemployment rate last month was 6 per cent, down from the 6.2 per cent reported in August. However, that is double the rate reported in the region in the same month last year.

Across Alberta, the unemployment rate stayed steady at 5.7 per cent. The Red Deer region recorded the highest unemployment rate in September, while the Camrose-Drumheller region reported the lowest.