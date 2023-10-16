A mobile mammography trailer will offer breast cancer screen testing to women in the Crowsnest Pass at the end of the month.

It will be stationed at the Crowsnest Sports Complex from Oct. 27-28, then again on Oct. 30-31. it will be back from Nov. 1-4 and 6-7.

Women between 45 and 74 can book appointments by calling 1-800-667-0604.

“Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for thousands of women in Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available,” reads a new release from Alberta Health Services. “A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.”