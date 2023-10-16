Additional measures have been implemented to support the Chinook High School Football Team as they resume activities, including practice, this week.

The Lethbridge School Division immediately halted football activities after the incident was brought to administration’s attention and focused on supporting the students and student-athletes within the school community. According to the division, along with investigating the incident, as well as looking into current and past conditions that could have played a contributing factor.

In a release, the Lethbridge School Division says they have “enlisted the help of Kevin Cameron from the Centre for Trauma Informed Practices to assist us with this process and response. Cameron is an internationally recognized expert in trauma response.”

Additional measures have been implemented to help protect the members of our football team and create a welcoming atmosphere as the team activities return. Some of the additional measures include enhanced supervision and safety practices for all team activities, trauma-informed activities to help better understand what led to the incident, and enhanced wellness supports for football team members.

“In the aftermath of this incident, some members of the football team have been targeted for harassment. We understand that serious and traumatic events such as this trigger feelings of anger and frustration. We ask that all stakeholders refrain from directing these feelings towards members of the football team and members of our school communities. Harassment of any kind is not acceptable.”

The school division emphasizes it is dedicated to supporting anyone in the school community who has been assaulted or has been affected by assault. Some of these supports include the Chinook High School Wellness Team, which can be contacted by phone or online, school administration, teachers or counsellors. The school division has also put together a list of resources outside of the school community that can be contacted for help.

“We are deeply saddened this occurred and we are committed to responding in a way that helps us to move forward to enhance safety and inclusion for all our students.”

While the team is returning to practice and other activities, they have not been cleared to return to game play.

LPS has charged four teenage boys for assault in connection to an incident at Chinook High School. The incident happened at the beginning of October, after regular hours in a locker room at the school. Police reported the victim and accused were all football team members known to each other.