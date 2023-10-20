The public is being to help identify two men who allegedly stole over $4,000 worth of sunglasses from the Park Place Mall in early October.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, just after 7:30 p.m. on October 3rd, officers responded to a report of two men who went into the Sunglass Hut location, each grabbing a pair of high end sunglasses before leaving without paying.

LPS has released CCTV footage showing the pair in the mall with a woman before exiting the south entrance along 1st Ave. Both men were last seen getting into a dark-coloured, newer model Kia Forte sedan.

Police believe the pair are behind similar incidents at a sunglasses store in Calgary earlier the same day.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the two men is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The reference file is 23023502.