The Coaldale Public Library is opening its revamped “Toy Library” to the public.

Head Librarian Dothlyn McFarlane says back in April, the library received $6,000 in funding from the Coaldale Community Wellness Association and Coaldale Public Library Friends Society to expand and add to the toy area. Dothlyn explains around 100 new toys were added, including award-winning ones such as a Barbie Camper, along with others that fall into newly added categories.

“One of the categories that we added is sensory toys for kids, which are things that can help with their sensory responses.”

She says some of the toys are expensive and not things all families can afford on their own.

“So just creating that environment where people will be able to access all of these toys, for a three week period, and then return it when they are ready and get a new set is a positive for families in the community.”

The Toy Library originally opened in 2005 and has reportedly been a resource continually used by families in the community. Anyone with a Chinook Arch Regional Library card can borrow items from the Toy Library for up to three weeks.

The grand re-opening of the department will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21st.