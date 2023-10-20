Numerous businesses were recognized during the 2023 Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala.

During the October 19th event, 11 awards were handed out to local businesses in several categories, including Business of the Year, Best Creative Marketing Strategy, and Community Business Leadership. CEO of the Chamber Cyndi Bester says the wide range of categories is a testament to Lethbridge’s small business community.

“You know we all have different industries and serve different populations, so it is important to look at all these aspects to celebrate the new businesses and reconciliation because it is all part of what we do and why Lethbridge and the southern Alberta region really thrives.”

Bester adds that small business, in her opinion, is the heartbeat of the community, as these continuously companies give back and show support where they can; adding the Annual Awards Gala is an opportunity to in turn celebrate these groups and their successes.

“What is neat is this year, we had quite a different range [of businesses nominated] than what we normally do, and we had a lot of new names come forward, and to see in some of the categories how they did overlap, it just shows the strength of that business and that leader, along with their team.”

Award winners this year included Litco Law for Best Creative Marketing Strategy, Urban Beat Dance Studio for Community Business Leadership, and Recreation Excellence for Business of the Year.

Other awards were handed out to Varsteel for Business Legacy, BikeLane for Excellence in Customer Service, Mycos for Innovation & Technology, PURE Casino Lethbridge for Outstanding Employer, Indigenous Recovery Coaching for Spirit of Reconciliation, Chinook Canine Rehab for New Business of the Year, and Westco Construction for the People’s Choice Award. The Young Business Professional Award was given to Ashley Day Chief with AdvancedAg.

Bester says recognizing these businesses and the other 87 in attendance at the Annual Awards Gala is important because it continues to elevate their voice.

“A lot of times, the big guys get noticed because they are the big buildings and the big logos, and what is important with Small Business Week is we have loud, proud voices without needing to be loud. We make a difference in our community, – and we learn to work together. What stands out in Lethbridge is how well business works together.

According to Bester, 389 people were in attendance at the 2023 event, up from the over 250 who came in 2022.