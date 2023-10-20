The Coaldale Health Centre ambulatory clinic will be operating on a modified schedule on Saturday.

According to Alberta Health Services, the clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 21st, but will return to regular hours of operation on Sunday at 10 a.m.

“Outside of the operational hours, residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions. Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care are also encouraged to call their family physician.”

The local health authority also advises residents needing an emergency department to access the ones at the Raymond Health Centre, Taber Health Centre and Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.