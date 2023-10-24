UPDATE: The semi has been cleared and traffic is once again moving as of 9:05 a.m.

A semi-truck has jack-knifed under the underpass at Mayor Magrath Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Lethbridge Police Service, southbound traffic between 2 Avenue North and 3 Avenue South is currently blocked.

LPS is advising drivers to avoid the area as it could take some time for the semi to be moved.

Police are also letting drivers know to drive carefully with the icy and snowy conditions.

Lethbridge and surrounding area are experiencing the first snowfall of the season with 5 to 10 centimetres expected before the snow taper off Wednesday.