Milk River RCMP are investigating mischief in the Village of Warner.

According to RCMP, graffiti was spray-painted on a commercial residence between the evening of Oct. 21 and mid-morning on Oct. 22. Officers say offensive words and pictures were spray-painted on the building.

RCMP says reporting hate-motivated incidents, no matter how minor they may be, can help better target crime prevention efforts in communities. This can also help to identify any trends and work to prevent any possible escalation towards violence.

Milk River RCMP are asking anyone with any information about this crime to contact police at 403-647-2427 or Crime Stoppers.