A Lethbridge resident has released a documentary about the experiences, challenges, reasons, and aspirations of those who immigrate to Canada, thanks to the help of Telus’ Storyhive.

Daniel Okpala’s Traveller’s Club is a short film that explores the experience some face when coming to Canada as an international student and immigrant. Okpala was once an international student and is very familiar with the process and struggles some may face.

“I lived the life, so I am very familiar with the struggles and the need and lack of information that I got when I first moved to Canada,” says Okpala. “I just felt like I wanted to share some of those stories with people and just let them know that you’re not going through this stuff alone and also trying to give advice or just provide information for the next person that watches or listens to the project [Traveller’s Club].”

Okpala followed Storyhive on social media and had some friends who had worked on projects before and were able to receive grants, he says they encouraged him to give it a try and apply.

- Advertisement -

“It is something that I am very passionate about and I’ve been very vocal about it for awhile,” says Okpala.

Storyhive funded $20,000 to Okpala for production, training, and mentorship from the National Screen Institute. He was selected as part of the Game Changers Documentary Edition, which highlights those challenging the status quo and helping to make communities more connected, healthier, sustainable, and innovative.

Traveller’s Club can be viewed on Storyhive’s YouTube channel.