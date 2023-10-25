Lethbridge Plays is looking to inspire families to get out and experience the city this fall and winter. Kid’s Map of Lethbridge – Fall and Winter Fun features more than 50 locations around the city inspired by play and it shares ideas for games and outdoor activities.

Ten thousand copies of the original Kid’s Map have been picked up since April last year and the Helen Shuler Nature Centre says ideas for the new one came from the community.

“The response to the original Play Map has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Taylor Hecker, senior program leader with the Helen Schuler Nature Centre and project lead for the Kid’s map. “Every season provides unique opportunities for play. It is great to be able to provide a new resource that highlights what is available in the colder months.”

The new map can be found at many locations around the city including the YMCA, swimming pools, city hall, libraries and the Tourism Lethbridge Visitor Centre.