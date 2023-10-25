Lethbridge Police are advising the public of the “White Van Speaker Scam” in an effort to help prevent any residents from falling victim.

Reportedly, these scammers are often seen in white minivans or cargo vans and will approach people in parking lots or other high-traffic areas and try to pressure people to purchase speakers, electronics, or other appliances using high-pressure sales tactics.

The items are said to be high-end but, in most cases, are actually low-quality items.

According to Constable Dan Shurtz with the Lethbridge Police Economic Crime Unit, the scam is common enough to have its own Wikipedia page.

“We just want to ensure people get ahead of this early and prevent people from becoming victims,” says Shurtz.

If any residents have been a victim of this scam, or any others, contact LPS at 403-328-4444.