The MD of Taber has a new Reeve; Councillor Tamara Miyanaga will serve as the municipal leader for the next year.

During the October 24th council meeting, the MD council voted for the Division Four Councillor to go from serving as Deputy Reeve for the past year to taking over the top job from Merrill Harris. Division Five Councillor John DeGroot was voted to take over as Deputy Reeve.

According to the municipality, both councillors “bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication” to their new roles.