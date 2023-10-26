Friday, October 27, 2023
New Reeve, Deputy Reeve to serve MD of Taber

By Kass Patterson
Tamara Miyanaga being sworn in as Reeve for the MD of Taber (Photo from the MD of Taber Facebook)

The MD of Taber has a new Reeve; Councillor Tamara Miyanaga will serve as the municipal leader for the next year.

During the October 24th council meeting, the MD council voted for the Division Four Councillor to go from serving as Deputy Reeve for the past year to taking over the top job from Merrill Harris. Division Five Councillor John DeGroot was voted to take over as Deputy Reeve.

According to the municipality, both councillors “bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication” to their new roles.

