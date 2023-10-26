The Town of Vauxhall Bulk Water Fill Station will be closed indefinitely for repairs.

According to the MD of Taber, the maintenance work and the need for replacement parts were unseen, and officials understand this will cause an inconvenience for some residents.

On Thursday, October 26th, the MD announced the amenity closing, saying, “We want to assure you that we are working diligently to resolve this issue.”

While the Vauxhall station is closed, residents are advised to access one of the other three facilities in Enchant, Grassy Lake and Hays.