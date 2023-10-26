A new Alberta Health Services after-hours clinic will replace the previous ambulatory clinic at the Piyami Health Centre in Picture Butte.

The contract for the ambulatory clinic ended earlier this month and AHS says it aims to open the new clinic to restore evening and weekend care for the community within the first half of 2024.

“There continues to be a need for evening and weekend after-hours care in the area,” says Aaron Low, medical director for AHS south zone. “Opening an AHS-run clinic in the coming year will create a stable and more sustainable after-hours offering in Picture Butte, supported by on-site healthcare practitioners.”

AHS says the clinic will operate similar to the Coaldale Health Centre, with doctors scheduled to be on site during operational hours rather than on-call or available virtually.

The timeline for opening the clinic is dependent on recruiting physicians and nursing staff.

AHS is also working with family physicians in the area to consider succession planning and has posted two primary care positions in the community.

“Rural communities are an important piece of the fabric of our province,” says Picture Butte Mayor Cathy Moore. “We’re pleased to see AHS follow through on their commitment to support healthcare in our community and look forward to the new clinic opening in early 2024.”