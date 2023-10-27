Community members living with chronic pain, chronic disease symptoms, or supporting someone with a long-term condition can learn how to take control of their health with two free virtual workshops.

Better Choices, Better Health is a six-week program with workshops created to help support Albertans who are living with chronic pain and/or chronic health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis, depression or weight management concerns.

The workshops that focus on chronic disease self-management will run on six consecutive Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Nov. 7.

Workshops focused on chronic pain self-management will also run on consecutive Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Nov. 14.

The workshops are led by trained volunteer leaders, some who live with a chronic health condition. This ensures an understanding of the challenges faced and provides a supportive and welcoming environment.

During these workshops, attendees will learn some techniques to manage their symptoms, healthy eating tips and tips to become more active, strategies for talking with healthcare teams, methods for dealing with difficult emotions, and more.

In a release, Alberta Health services says community members interested in any or both workshops can register by calling 403-528-8969 or toll-free 1-866-795-9709.