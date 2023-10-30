Lethbridge Family Services is still in need of drop-off locations for this year’s Angel Tree campaign.

Director of the Angel Tree Campaign, Michelle Gallucci, says to make the holiday campaign a success, they need at least 125 drop-off locations around Lethbridge. They are seeing a real need for locations on the west side.

“There are times where you don’t want to do the Whoop Up Drive situation, especially if it is snowing.”

These locations are where people can pick up a paper angel that will direct their shopping and then drop off the gift at any drop-off location in the area. Gallucci says this year, Lethbridge Family Services is expecting close to 3,700 kids to be part of the Angel Tree program and will need over 9,000 gifts and to raise $180,000 to be successful.

“There is going to be a Lego need always, every year, for [ages] seven plus, there is going to be a Barbie [need] because of the Barbie movie. Of the lists we have seen, and we have registered over 1,000 children, there is a lot of littles looking for Barbies.”

Other categories that continue to see a need are remote control cars for those between the ages of five and seven years old, along with books and crafts appropriate for those in the tween age group.

More information can be found on the Lethbridge Family Services website, along with a map of drop-off locations.