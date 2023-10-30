The Town of Coalhurst is reminding residents to stay out of the active wetland construction zone.

The area, north of 45th Avenue and east of Spruce Drive, is part of a two-phase plan by the municipality to upgrade the stormwater management system. Currently, work on the second stage, which includes the main Wetland Storage facility, is underway and designed as a naturalized pond. According to the municipality, the facility “will settle out solids and sediment from stormwater and improve the water quality naturally” before the water goes back into the Oldman River.

The first phase of the Wetland Project was completed in 2020, with a stormwater outfall line to the Oldman River put in.

The project is part of the 2017 Stormwater Management Plan and costs $3.7 million to complete the first phase, and the second phase is estimated to come in around $4.8 million.